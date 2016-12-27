Chaos reigns as malls across the country break out into mass brawls

SWAT teams dispatched, families flee from 'gunfire' and dozens are arrested... all for the sake of a few holiday bargains: Massive brawls break out as shoppers descend on malls across the country

Malls across America descended into chaos and violence on Monday as bargain-hungry shoppers engaged in mass brawls, fought in food courts and - in one instance - led to a SWAT team being deployed.

Fights were reported across the country, with instances at malls in Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Connecticut and New York. Many saw fights taking place in food courts, and incorrect reports of gunfire. Many involved teens or juveniles.