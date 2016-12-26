University of Wisconsin-Madison: 'Problem of Whiteness' Course Not Meant to Be Offensive - Breitbart

Administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison released a statement claiming that their controversial course entitled “The Problem with Whiteness” was not designed to be offensive.

In response to complaints that the course’s title was offensive, the University of Wisconsin released a statement to reduce concerns by clarifying the that the course is a “challenge and response to racism of all kinds.”

“We believe this course, which is one of thousands offered at our university, will benefit students who are interested in developing a deeper understanding of race issues,” the statement reads. “The course is a challenge and response to racism of all kinds.”