Baby Rescued after Mother Allegedly Dumps Her in Walmart Trash

A four-hour-old baby girl thrown in a Walmart garbage in New Roads, Louisiana, on Christmas Eve was saved by a cleaning crew member, who noticed the trash bin was heavier than usual.

The baby, who was not breathing when the attendant found her, was taken to a nearby hospital and resuscitated. By that night, the baby was listed in stable but critical condition and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas, has been charged with second-degree murder after reportedly confessing to police. Authorities found Thomas in a hospital after complications from the delivery. Another Walmart employee had seen Thomas bleeding in the bathroom earlier, but she had allegedly told them it was a heavy menstrual cycle.

Thomas is already a convicted felon on a negligent homicide charge from an incident in 2009, where a three-year-old girl died after she left the child in a van for six hours in blistering Louisiana heat. As the Baton Rouge Advocate reported in 2011:

Two former employees of the now-defunct Wanda’s Kids World on Brady Street were given suspended five-year prison terms, put on probation for five years and ordered to perform 10,000 hours of community service apiece after pleading guilty to negligent homicide charges in the July 1, 2009, death of D’Myion McElveen.

“They should have got more. To me they got off easy. My daughter’s dead. It doesn’t bring my daughter back,’’ Betty McElveen, who cried in state District Judge Mike Erwin’s courtroom when Kyandrea Thomas and Michelle Veals pleaded guilty and were sentenced, said after court.