More Than 40 Shot, 11 Killed Over Christmas Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago - Breitbart

Over 40 people were shot, “11 fatally,” over the Christmas weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

One of the first reports of the weekend carnage came from the New York Times, which issued a Christmas Day story showing “at least 27 [people had been] shot, 7 fatally,” by that point in the holiday weekend. On Monday, December 26, NBC Chicago released numbers that included violence on Christmas Day and this information shows over 40 people were shot throughout the weekend, and 11 of those shootings resulted in a fatality.

The violence started with a non-fatal shooting around 4:30 pm Friday. It ended with a non-fatal shooting around 11:30 pm Christmas night.

A double-homicide ushered in the midnight hour on Friday when “two men walked out of a West Side Austin neighborhood home in the 500 block of North Laramie, and at least one person opened fire on them.” Both men were struck multiple times and killed.

The last of the holiday weekend fatalities occurred around 9:20 pm on Christmas night. Chicago Police indicate “people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire.” Five individuals were wounded and two were killed a

s a result.