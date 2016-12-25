A Defiant Chanukah After Obama's UN Betrayal

This year, Chanukah has a special meaning — and not just because it coincides exactly with Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The UN Security Council resolution declaring the Israeli presence in East Jerusalem and the West Bank illegal — an area that includes the Western Wall and Judaism’s holiest sites — is not just a diplomatic challenge, but a direct attack on the Jewish faith. That is why even liberal American Jews — with a few execrable exceptions — urged President Barack Obama to veto.

He refused — and UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who never found the courage to stand up against genocide in Syria until it was too late, eagerly raised her hand to abstain from the resolution, effectively allowing it to pass. The White House’s Ben Rhodes deployed one of his typical lies of omission: “I’d take umbrage at language that suggests that this was our preferred course of action and that we initiated it,” he claimed. Technically, the U.S. did not introduce the resolution, but it was clear to all that Obama had organized it. And the idea that the White House “preferred” otherwise is a cruel joke. Obama spent eight years refusing to pressure the Palestinians, even after the Israelis did what he wanted. This was a calculated, anti-Israel hit.