Islamic State Video of Berlin Jihadi Swearing Allegiance: 'Kill the Crusader Pigs' - Breitbart

Through its Amaq news service, the Islamic State has released an alleged video “will” of Berlin jihadi Anis Amri, who was killed by Italian police Friday morning, swearing allegiance to the ISIS caliphate.

Sky News relays a statement from Amaq describing Amri’s death as another jihad attack, rather than a suspect being caught by police and killed in a shootout: “The Berlin attacker carried out a new attack against an Italian police patrol in Milan and was killed in an exchange of fire.”

Jenan Moussa, a reporter for Al Aan TV, swiftly provided a translation of what Amri said in the video, describing it as evidence that he “isn’t a lone wolf after all – at least he was in touch with ISIS media.”

She said Amri begins by reciting the formal pledge of allegiance to the caliphate, the bay’ah, in full: “I pledge allegiance to the Emir of the Faithful, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, for compliance and obedience, in vigor and impulsion, abjectness and abundance, and in favoring his preference to mine, and not contending the orders of his trustees, unless I witness manifest disbelief.”