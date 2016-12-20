KUHNER: How Obama arms al Qaeda - Washington Times

President Obama has crossed a moral red line. Recently, he did the unthinkable: He announced that the U.S. government would directly arm terrorist groups in Syria.

Mr. Obama said that he would waive a federal law designed to prevent weapons from being sent to designated-terrorist organizations. In particular, the president cited a provision in the Arms Export Control Act that enables him to provide assistance to outlawed groups, provided it is “essential to the national security interests of the United States.” Mr. Obama’s actions may be legal, but they are reckless, dangerous and will haunt America for years to come.

The administration’s goal is to provide military assistance to the Syrian opposition rebels, who are determined to overthrow strongman Bashar Assad. Syria’s bloody civil war has cost more than 100,000 lives and plunged the Arab nation into a sectarian bloodbath. Contrary to media spin, however, the anti-Assad rebels are not “moderates.” They are not seeking to forge an Arab Switzerland — a tolerant, multiethnic democracy.

Rather, the ranks of the insurgents are filled with jihadists, many of whom have ties to al Qaeda. The main faction, the al-Nusra Front, has publicly pledged its loyalty to al Qaeda. Thousands of foreign fighters from numerous countries — Libya, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan — have poured into Syria. Their aim is to create a radical Sunni Islamist state. Jihadist rebels have committed countless atrocities. Churches and Christian shrines have been destroyed. Priests have been slain. Entire Alawite (minority Shiites) and Christian villages have been burned to the ground. In short, the al Qaeda-linked rebels are engaged in wholesale religious cleansing. Their slogan is simple — and sadistic: “The Alawites to the wall, the Christians to Beirut.”