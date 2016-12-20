President Barack Obama just granted 231 pardons and commutations – the most ever in a single day | McClatchy DC

WASHINGTON

President Barack Obama pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentences of 153 others convicted of federal crimes on Monday – the most individual clemencies ever granted in a single day by any president. As he nears the end of his second term, Obama has issued more commutations than the previous 11 presidents combined, according to the White House.

“The 231 individuals granted clemency today have all demonstrated that they are ready to make use — or have already made use — of a second chance,” White House counsel Neil Eggleston wrote in a blog post. “While each clemency recipient’s story is unique, the common thread of rehabilitation underlies all of them.” Of the people granted clemency on Monday, 54 were serving life sentences. In the last months of Obama’s presidency, administration officials have moved quickly to rule on all the pending clemency applications. The president will continue to review clemency applications, and is expected to grant more pardons and commutations before he leaves office, Eggleston said.