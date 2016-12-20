"I Just Want Truth to Come out": Syrian Army Captain Tells About Aleppo Victory. America is Helping the Terrorists | Global Research - Centre for Research on Globalization

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that all eastern Aleppo districts had been freed from terrorists, while some hotbeds of militants’ resistance remained.

“I don’t know what has been happening in the media. I could not watch the television. The soldiers don’t have the internet; they don’t know what is being said. What we do know is that when we came to Aleppo the situation was bad. One of my soldiers was killed,” Abboud said.

He further said that in the Old City there was one woman who got sick. The soldiers called the army doctor and he said that she was in dire need of surgery, “The doctor started the surgery right away in order to save her life,” the captain said.

“People asked us [the Syrian Army] for food, we provided them with food. One soldier was carrying an old man on his back,” Abboud recalls.

Talking about the battle for Aleppo, the captain said that al-Nusra terrorists had been behind the killings of civilians in Aleppo.

“I just want the truth to come out. I don’t know what the internet is saying, what the television is saying. I just care about the truth and we came to help our people,” the captain said.

He further said that the US was helping al-Nusra. “Al-Nusra [Front] has TOW rockets, where could the terrorists get those from? They have American food, American weapons, American medicine etc.” The Syrian Army soldiers found all of this when they came to liberate eastern Aleppo.

He also added that the Al-Nusra terrorists shelled a Russian clinic, in which two Russian doctors were killed.

“Now it has been five years, we did not want to take over the city because there were civilians, <…> women and old people residing in Aleppo,” the captain explained why the Syrian Army was careful in its operation. “There were no Russian jets during last month’s battle,” he added .Talking about the unity of the Syrian Army which played a role in this liberation, the captain said that, “Syrian Army consists of only Syrians. We are from different cities Aleppo, Damascus, Deir ez-Zor etc but all are from Syrian cities only. I am a Christian, but we have Alawites, Kurds, Sunni, Shia and all of us together are fighting against the terrorists.”