Why Putin keeps winning the ideological war | Coffee House

I have to say I’m baffled by the hard Left’s support for Russia, which seems entirely motivated by the idea that my nation’s enemy is my friend; reactionary sympathy at least makes logical sense, since Russia has historically been a force for reaction, with 1917-2000 being a blip. But when so much of the western political class is hostile to the country, and see it as a sort of existential enemy, it’s curious that this gathers so little support from the population. I suspect it’s partly that some see this as a sort of cold war between multiculturalism and sovereignty, in which case Russia’s political barbarism is not much worse than the west’s decadence. (Sure, decadence is a lot nicer to live under, but it’s not something our grandchildren will thank us for.)

I also suspect that Putin grasps an essential part of human nature better than his western opponents, namely the need for a heroic narrative. Fifty years ago the leader of a much stronger United States demanded that people ask not what their country does for them but what they can do for their country; now politicians talk only in the language of equality on the left or ‘hard-working families’ on the right. It’s dreary, and people, especially men, need to believe their life has some sort of greater meaning. To westerners, who have gone through Freud and irony, Putin’s macho poses look intrinsically ridiculous, but maybe on an underlying level his appeal to heroism works; in particular Russian talk of a crusade to destroy Islamism, when the US president can barely admit Islamism exists.