Muslim woman filed false report of Trump supporter subway attack - NY Daily News

Wed Dec 14, 2016
A Muslim student who said she was harassed on the subway by drunken, hate-spewing white men shouting “Donald Trump!” found herself behind bars Wednesday after telling cops she made the whole story up.

Yasmin Seweid, 18, joined a growing list of local and national alleged hate crime victims when she told cops that she was taunted Dec. 1 on the No. 6 train by three men who called her a terrorist and tried to snatch her hijab off her head while straphangers did nothing but watch.

But Seweid finally broke down and admitted to detectives that it was all a big lie.

“Nothing happened, and there was no victim,” a police source said.

